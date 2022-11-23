Tamil Show Roja, Starring Priyanka Nalkari and Sibbu Suryan, to go Off-air?

Popular Tamil serial Roja, starring Priyanka Nalkari and Sibbu Suryan in the lead roles, will soon unveil the climax scene for the audience, entertainment website Tamil Serial Express has announced.

The caption of the poster read, “Climax of Sun TV’s Super Hit Serial “Roja” coming soon. How many of you are going to miss the serial?”

As soon as the news was announced on social media, several fans flooded the comment section with their views and opinions on the same. One user wrote, “No actor has confirmed it na miss the roja serial (crying face emoji and heart emoji) One and only one serial which i am watching is only roja serial in Tamil”. Another fan commented, “Roja serial not ending (crying emojis)”. While one fan also wrote, “Happy news (clapping emojis)”.

Now, we have to wait and watch what the actors and the makers of the serial have to say about this announcement.

The serial premiered on 9th April 2018 on Sun TV. Directed by Dhanush and V. Sadhasivam, the show features Priyanka Nalkari and Sibbu Suryan as the main lead. The other supporting cast of the serial includes Gayatri Shastry, Smriti Kashyap, Vadivukkarasi, Vasu Vikram, Dev Anand Sharma, and Shiva Subramanian, to name a few.

Produced by Saregama, Roja is currently one of the longest-running television shows in the Tamil industry. The plot of the serial revolves around a girl Roja, who grows up in an orphanage and comes across various challenges in her life. Even though the girl met her biological father many times, they both failed to recognise each other.

Roja became a huge hit in a short time because of the artist’s exceptional acting skills and unique storyline. What makes the serial more exciting to watch is Arjun and Roja’s romantic chemistry.

