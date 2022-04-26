Tamil Show Vaidhegi Kaathirundhaal, Discontinued on Vijay TV, Returns on Disney+Hotstar

Vijay TV is known to captivate audiences with amazing serials and unique storylines. Several shows that aired on the channel will stay with the audience forever. Meanwhile, the channel also does not think twice before pulling the plug on shows that are not doing well.

Recently, the channel stopped airing Vaithegi Kathirunthal, which left the makers and the actors of the show heartbroken. Even fans were in shock with the sudden discontinuation of the serial. However, now the team is back on the OTT platform. While many episodes were shot and edited, they didn’t get a chance to reach the audience.

Now, the channel has decided to broadcast the remaining episodes on Disney Plus Hotstar to give the makers and the actors a fair chance to reach the audience. People can easily watch all the episodes on the OTT platform and enjoy their favourite shows now.

Earlier, the show, which started in December last year, faced TRP challenges and was taken down by the channel only after two months.

The show starred Prajjin as the lead character alongside Sharanya Turati. In February, the actor left the show. He was replaced by Munna but he wasn’t able to attract the attention of the audience. After a few days of Prajjin’s exit, the makers declared the show’s warp up. Director Siva Sekar tweeted about the conclusion of the show.

However, now the fans can again enjoy their lovable pair on screens through the OTT platform.

