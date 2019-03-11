Tamil Star Arya Ties the Knot With Sayyeshaa Saigal in a Starry Wedding, See Pics

Following days of glittering pre-wedding festivities, actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal tied the knot on Sunday afternoon in Hyderabad. The couple had their sangeet ceremony followed by a pre-wedding reception. Their wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family only. Arya and Sayyeshaa also had a Muslim ceremony later.The actors had a whirlwind romance before taking the plunge. They first starred in Ghajinikanth which released in 2018, when they fell for each other. The couple are currently filming Kaappaan, also starring Mohanlal and Suriya. Kaappaan is scheduled to release in October 2019.Arya and Sayyeshaa took to their social media pages on Valentine's Day and made an announcement about their March wedding. Their wedding reception was a star-studded affair with their family members and colleagues from the movies in attendance.Sayyeshaa opted for an all-red bridal look wearing an embroidered choli with a heavy lehenga which had golden embellishments all over. The actress rounded her look with a matching dupatta on her head and draping it like saree. Heavy gold jewellery completed her bridal look.Arya and Sayyeshaa exchanged rings on stage soon after their marriage. They also registered their marriage in the presence of their close family and friends. Sayyeshaa's grandaunt Saira Banu was also a part of the ceremony. Sayyeshaa is the daughter of actor-producer Sumeet Saigal and actress Shaheen Banu, known for films such as Maha-Sangram and Ayee Milan Ki Raat. Shaheen is Saira Banu's brother's daughter.Arya's forthcoming film Teddy's director Shakti Soundar Rajan's birthday was celebrated during the reception. He tweeted photos from his birthday celebration and wrote, "Touched with @arya_offl and @sayyeshaa taking the time out to celebrate my birthday on their most special day!! Couldn't have asked for a better celebration! Love u bro #AryawedsSayyeshaa"Sayyeshaa's debut in the entertainment industry was with 2015's Akhil and a year later she starred in Shivaay (her first Bollywood film).