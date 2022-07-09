Tamil Star Santhanam's Gulu Gulu Gets a Release Date

Tamil Superstar Santhanam has an update about his next film titled Gulu Gulu. The actor said that the film will hit the theatres on July 29. He tweeted, “#GuluGulu from July 29th, get ready for a fun and frolic entertainer. Something new in my career, see you all in theatres.” Earlier, the film was to be released in June.

Apart from Santhanam, Gulu Gulu features George Maryan, Dheena, Namita Krishnamurthy, and Athulya Chandra. Many debut artists are also playing supporting roles in the movie. In minor roles Bipin, Kavi Harish, Yuvaraj, and Mauri Dass.

Recently, the crew of Gulu Gulu released its first motion poster. The poster was released on a YouTube Channel of Sony Music South. It has received more than 6 lakh views.

A car travelling to an unknown situation with GPS-like features makes the trailer impressive. It suddenly reaches a forest area, which then magically turns into a human face. The editor of the motion poster has smartly chosen the road.

The traveller sitting inside the car grapples with difficult situations. These barriers are symbolised by various elements, like rocky roads, excessive rains, and thunderstorms. But the car did not stop.

Then the traveller reaches a peaceful destination. A voiceover with the poster conveys, “He has travelled across countries and knows 13 languages. Yet he will never forget the broken English his mom taught him. He gets bashed up in the name of social service but asks him anything and he will give a clear-cut explanation. This is why people lovingly address him as Google. But every time they call him Google, he hears Gulu Gulu.”

Gulu Gulu directed and written by Ratnakumar is admired by the people for his unique storyline. A user commented, “Rathna Kumar’s movies are always of different genres, previously Meyaadha Maan (Rom-Com) and Aadai (Thriller) , Now Gulu Gulu. Eagerly waiting to know the genre of this movie, mostly it will be a comedy-drama as Santhanam is the lead.” Another wrote, “Santhanam never failed to entertain his fans seme thalaivaaa.”

In Gulu Gulu, the protagonist Santhanam plays a nomad. The character believes that every day is the last day and hence lives to the fullest. On the management front, the flick is presented by Circle Box Entertainment. Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in for music. Gulu Gulu is bankrolled by S Raj Narayanan and S Bharath.

Santhanam will next appear in Madha Gaja Raja, which will be released on 22 October 2022. The movie is helmed by Sundar C.

