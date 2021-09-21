Tamil Star Suriya to Start Filming for Siva’s Next Before 'Vaadivasal'

Tamil actor Suriya is currently wrapping up the shoot of “Etharkkum Thunindhavan", an action drama, which is directed by Pandiraj and stars Vinay Rai and Priyanka Arul Mohan in prominent roles. Suriya has already finished “Jai Bhim" directed by T.G. Gnanavel and was expected to begin filming for Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivasal. However, the 46-year-old will reportedly shoot for Siva’s next film before starting Vaadivasal. The Suriya-Siva project was announced in 2019 and was supposed to go on floors after the director’s film with Ajith.

Suriya and Siva, who are childhood best friends, could not begin filming after the director got a chance to work with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in “Annaatthe". The production stage has concluded for the action-drama and is scheduled to be released on Diwali.

Now, according to various media reports, the Suriya-Siva project will go on floors in November and the sets are being erected in a film studio in Chennai.

Suriya and Siva’s collaboration is happening after the shoot of Vaadivasal got delayed as director Vetrimaaran is yet to complete filming of Soori and Vijay Sethupati-starrer “Vidhuthalai".

The shooting for the film will start after the release of “Annaatthe" since Siva will be busy promoting the project with Rajinikanth. According to Indiaglitz, Siva is planning to complete the shoot for his film with Suriya in three to four months.

Suriya was last seen in the Netflix anthology web series Navrasa. The series, created by Mani Ratnam, had nine standalone episodes with cast members like Vijay Sethupati, Siddharth, Revathy and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

His last film was Soorarai Pottru in 2020. The Tamil drama was directed by Sudha Kongara and featured Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in key roles. The film could not be released in theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 12 last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here