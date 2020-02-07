Tamil Star Vijay Reportedly Earned Rs 30 crore for Bigil, Reveal IT Raids
After the IT investigation, it has reportedly emerged that Vijay's pay for his last hit Bigil had been Rs 30 crore, and that the film had reportedly earned more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.
A still from Vijay-starrer Bigil which was produced by AGS Cinemas.
Income Tax officials had interrupted the shooting of the Tamil film Master that was happening at the coal mines in Neyveli on Wednesday. Officials took the film's actor Vijay to his Chennai house for inquiry after they found some unaccounted transactions between Anbu Chelian and Vijay.
Vijay, popularly called Thalapathy, reportedly submitted his documents during the investigation that lasted for more than 24 hours, and cleared the probe. After the IT investigation, it has reportedly emerged that his pay for his last hit Bigil had been Rs 30 crore, and that the film had reportedly earned more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.
The raid interrupted the shoot of the film Master, but latest reports suggest that Vijay is back on the sets of the film. In order to not disrupt the entire schedule, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had shot with actor Vijay Sethupathi and the rest of the cast in Vijay's absence, reported Time of India.
Meanwhile, fans of actor Vijay are expecting a press meet from Vijay explaining the Income Tax investigation. Also, they have been eagerly waiting for the audio launch of his film Master.
Master has an ensemble cast that also includes Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri G Kishan, and others. The film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, and the film is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators.
