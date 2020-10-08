Tamil Star Vijay Sethupathi to Play Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in His Biopic

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh just shared that superstar Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of Muttiah Muralitharan in the cricketer’s biopic. The film will be directed by Tamil film director MS Sripathy.

Taran’s tweet also has a picture which shows a drawing of a bowler in action and has the text written, “Vijay Sethupathi as Muthiah Muralidaran.”

IT'S OFFICIAL... #VijaySethupathi to star in cricketer #MuthiahMuralidaran biopic... Directed by #MSSripathy... Produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures. #MuralidaranBiopic pic.twitter.com/0KeCPzk6im — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2020

Earlier, it was reported that Vijay had exited the film after Tamil political outfits started opposing him for his decisions. It was said that he would not work on the biopic in order to respect the sentiments of the Tamil Sri Lankans.

However, Taran’s tweet has confirmed the authenticity of the news. The movie will be produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures.

Reacting to the news, many fans of the cricketer expressed their happiness. One user commented that it is a great news but Sethupathi needs to work on his body.

It's a great news...Only sethupati need to work on his body. — Shivam J Nagrale (@shivam_nagrale) October 8, 2020

Many also have high hopes from their favourite actor. A Twitter user said, “Going to be the best performance by Sethupathi sir.”

going to be best performance by sethupathi sir — Abhiraaj (@Abhi18763120) October 8, 2020

However, many commenters expressed their displeasure that the Indian film star will be working on a biopic of a Sri Lankan cricketer.

A fan commented with an eyebrow raised emoji that a Sri Lankan’s player biopic will be made in India.

shri lankan cricketer ki biopic india me — jack (@cinejac) October 8, 2020

Another person also asked why Muralitharan's biopic is being made in India.

bt why it is being made in india.? — Priyash Sinha (@priyash_abby) October 8, 2020

Muttiah Muralitharan is a celebrated Sri Lankan right-arm bowler who is currently the bowling coach of Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. He holds the record for the most wickets taken in international test cricket matches. Muttiah is unbeaten at 800 wickets and well ahead of the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne who has taken 708 wickets and is ranked second.

Vijay Sethupathi recently announced that his new movie Ka Pae Ranasingam directed by P Virumandi will be released on October 9 on ZEEPLEX.