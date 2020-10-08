MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Tamil Star Vijay Sethupathi to Play Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in His Biopic

Tamil Star Vijay Sethupathi to Play Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in His Biopic

Acclaimed South star Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of Sri Lankan cricketing legend Muthiah Muralidaran in the latter's biopic. The film will be directed by Tamil film director MS Sripathy.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh just shared that superstar Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of Muttiah Muralitharan in the cricketer’s biopic. The film will be directed by Tamil film director MS Sripathy.

Taran’s tweet also has a picture which shows a drawing of a bowler in action and has the text written, “Vijay Sethupathi as Muthiah Muralidaran.”

Earlier, it was reported that Vijay had exited the film after Tamil political outfits started opposing him for his decisions. It was said that he would not work on the biopic in order to respect the sentiments of the Tamil Sri Lankans.

However, Taran’s tweet has confirmed the authenticity of the news. The movie will be produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures.

Reacting to the news, many fans of the cricketer expressed their happiness. One user commented that it is a great news but Sethupathi needs to work on his body.

Many also have high hopes from their favourite actor. A Twitter user said, “Going to be the best performance by Sethupathi sir.”

However, many commenters expressed their displeasure that the Indian film star will be working on a biopic of a Sri Lankan cricketer.

A fan commented with an eyebrow raised emoji that a Sri Lankan’s player biopic will be made in India.

Another person also asked why Muralitharan's biopic is being made in India.

Muttiah Muralitharan is a celebrated Sri Lankan right-arm bowler who is currently the bowling coach of Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. He holds the record for the most wickets taken in international test cricket matches. Muttiah is unbeaten at 800 wickets and well ahead of the former Australian cricketer Shane Warne who has taken 708 wickets and is ranked second.

Vijay Sethupathi recently announced that his new movie Ka Pae Ranasingam directed by P Virumandi will be released on October 9 on ZEEPLEX.

Next Story
Loading