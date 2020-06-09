Tamil Star Vikram to Act with Son Dhruv Vikram for the First Time in Chiyaan 60

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram has signed his second film in which he is all set to share the screen space with his father for the first time. Chiyaan 60 was officially announced a while back on social media pages.

Dhruv, who made his debut last year with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu flick Arjun Reddy, shared the poster of Chiyaan 60 on his Instagram page with a message.

In the poster, a person is seen handing over a gun to a younger man while he is bleeding. The poster hints that the movie is likely to have crime as the backdrop. The film will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj who helmed Rajinikanth starrer Petta last year. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film.

Dhruv wrote, "I've always been excited to watch a Karthik Subbaraj film's FDFS. I've always listened to Anirudh's albums on loop. I've always been my dad's biggest fan. If this is my dream come true, please don't wake me up! @7screenstudio @anirudhofficial @ksubbaraj @the_real_chiyaan."

In March, Dhruv shared photos from the sets of his debut film to thank his father for helping him through the making process of Adithya Varma. "Adithya was a mere concept in your brain that you brought to life for me. Your vision put me here today," Dhruv wrote.

