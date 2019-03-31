LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tamil-Telugu Actor Vishal Krishna Injured Himself After a Nasty Fall While Shooting

Tamil-Telugu actor Vishal Krishna, known to hurt himself doing daring stunts, has done it again.

IANS

Updated:March 31, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil-Telugu Actor Vishal Krishna Injured Himself After a Nasty Fall While Shooting
Image Courtesy: Pradeep Joseph/ Twitter
Loading...
Tamil-Telugu actor Vishal Krishna, known to hurt himself doing daring stunts, has done it again.

While shooting for his next film in Turkey, Vishal had a nasty fall from a bike which left his leg and hand injured.

Speaking from Turkey, Vishal said: "It was a nasty fall. But it could have been much worse. So I am thankful for not injuring myself even worse because it could've been really bad."

So what exactly happened?

"It was a bike stunt. And the bike, an ATV, fell on me. My leg and hand seemed badly injured. And I thought either or both my limbs were fractured. Luckily, there was no fracture. But there is a lot of swelling which will take time to subside. I can't wait while my leg and hand heal. I will be back shooting very shortly. We can't afford to lose time."

Vishal added that actors today can't fake the stunts.

"Audiences are too clued into technicalities. So one has to take risks. And if you take risks, you will be injured. I had a leg injury just a month back, and now this."

Vishal's fiancee wife-to-be Anisha Alla Reddy has now forbidden him from doing any dangerous stunts.

He said with a laugh: "It's simple. One just doesn't talk about it, quietly does the stunt and hopes no bones get broken."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram