Tamil-Telugu Actor Vishal Krishna Injured Himself After a Nasty Fall While Shooting
Tamil-Telugu actor Vishal Krishna, known to hurt himself doing daring stunts, has done it again.
Image Courtesy: Pradeep Joseph/ Twitter
Tamil-Telugu actor Vishal Krishna, known to hurt himself doing daring stunts, has done it again.
While shooting for his next film in Turkey, Vishal had a nasty fall from a bike which left his leg and hand injured.
Speaking from Turkey, Vishal said: "It was a nasty fall. But it could have been much worse. So I am thankful for not injuring myself even worse because it could've been really bad."
So what exactly happened?
"It was a bike stunt. And the bike, an ATV, fell on me. My leg and hand seemed badly injured. And I thought either or both my limbs were fractured. Luckily, there was no fracture. But there is a lot of swelling which will take time to subside. I can't wait while my leg and hand heal. I will be back shooting very shortly. We can't afford to lose time."
Vishal added that actors today can't fake the stunts.
"Audiences are too clued into technicalities. So one has to take risks. And if you take risks, you will be injured. I had a leg injury just a month back, and now this."
Vishal's fiancee wife-to-be Anisha Alla Reddy has now forbidden him from doing any dangerous stunts.
He said with a laugh: "It's simple. One just doesn't talk about it, quietly does the stunt and hopes no bones get broken."
