Tamil Thriller Psycho's Trailer is Out, Mysskin Directorial Looks Mysterious

Psycho is based on the famous tale of Angulimala, where a serial killer becomes a monk after his encounter with Lord Buddha.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Tamil Thriller Psycho's Trailer is Out, Mysskin Directorial Looks Mysterious
Psycho is based on the famous tale of Angulimala, where a serial killer becomes a monk after his encounter with Lord Buddha.

The upcoming Tamil thriller Psycho voices the story of a psychopath on an expedition. The makers have released the trailer of the much-awaited movie on Wednesday. Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin took to his official twitter handle to unveil the trailer. He wrote, "Proud and happy to present the official trailer of my latest movie."

The opening few seconds of the Mysskin's directorial gives a quick look at the wrathful killer, who also happens to be blind in the movie.

The minute-long trailer is prepared in such a manner, which makes it difficult for the viewers to form any opinion. It appears that the maiden collaboration between Stalin and Mysskin will have a strong emotional quotient to it.

Earlier in an interview to India Today, Mysskin revealed that Psycho is based on the famous tale of Angulimala, where a serial killer becomes a monk after his encounter with Lord Buddha.

Psycho is produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam under Double Meaning Production. It features Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in key roles. The songs and background score has been composed by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The project is set to release on January 24.

