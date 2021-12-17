Tamil Trailer of Nani's Shyam Singha Roy Released, Film To Hit Big Screen on Dec 24

Two days after releasing the Telugu trailer of Shyam Singha Roy, the makers on Thursday shared the Tamil trailer of the film. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles. With the release date approaching, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promotions. The makers released the trailer of the Tamil version during a promotional event in Chennai on Thursday.

The Tamil version has been uploaded on Youtube and it has garnered over 1 lakh views.

Watch Tamil trailer of Shyam Singha Roy:

The trailer shows a young man named Vasu, portrayed by Nani. He has left his job at a software company to pursue his passion for cinema and strive to shoot his first feature film. The trailer shows his life turning upside down after he receives a blow to the back of his head. This incident takes him to the thoughts of his past life, where he goes by the name Shyam Singha Roy, a revolutionary writer who believes in socialism. The film is set in 1970 in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and Nani will be seen in a double role in it.

Niharika Entertainment, the production company of the film, has shared pictures from the trailer launch event in Chennai.

Shyam Singha Roy is based on the concept of reincarnation. The film helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner.

B4U channel has purchased the Hindi dubbing rights of the film for a staggering Rs 10 crore. The film is all set to release worldwide on December 24 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

