Tamil TV actor Navin Vetri Blessed With A Baby Girl

Actor Navin Vetri aka Navin Victor, who plays the role of Karthikeyan Natesan in popular Tamil daily sitcom Thamizhum Saraswathiyum, has been blessed with a baby girl. The actor announced that he and his wife Sowmya Govindan had been blessed with a girl on March 25. The actor shared the news through his Instagram handle and fans have been overjoyed.

Navin shared a picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “My dear Singapenne. A goddess angel has come down from heaven into our home. Today.”

Shortly after Navin announced the happy news, his friends and followers showered the pair with affection and love.

A fan page of the show Tamizhum Saraswathiyum also shared the news via Instagram. Shared with a collage of photos from pregnancy shoot of the couple, the post reads, “Actor #Navin & #Sowmya blessed with Girl Baby😍 Congratulations Cute Couple❤👏”

On the post, Naveen reacted with, “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾thank you for all your wishes”

Navin marked his acting debut with the show Neeli. The actor appeared in the role of Surya. In addition, Navin is known for appearing in shows like Ganga, wherein he essayed the role of Prabha, as Surya in Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar (NINI) season 2, and as Aravind in the show Thaenmozhi B.A.

Besides Navin, Thamizhum Saraswathiyum stars Nakshathra Nagesh, Deepak Dinkar, Meera Krishna, Lavanya Manickam, Dharshna Sripal Golecha, Rekha Krishnappa, Yogi, and Mahalingam Ramachandran among others.

Tamizhum Saraswathiyum airs on Vijay TV on weekdays at 7.30 pm. It stars Deepak Dinkar in the role of Thamizh and popular TV show host and actress Nakshatra Nagesh plays the character Saraswati. The serial also topped the TRP ratings in the first few months of its telecast.

