1-min read

Tamil TV Actor Priyanka Found Hanging After Domestic Dispute with Husband

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when the maid arrived at the 32-year-old actress's house and nobody answered the door.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2018, 8:09 AM IST
Image of Vamsam fame actress Priyanka. (Image: Twitter)
Chennai: A Tamil TV actress allegedly committed suicide at her house on Wednesday, apparently because of differences with her husband who is being questioned in this connection, police said.

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when the maid arrived at the 32-year-old actress's house and nobody answered the door.

The servant then looked through a window and found Priyanka's body hanging, the police said. The maid informed the neighbours about this, and they called the police.

Priyanka had acted in several Tamil television serials, including 'Vamsam' in which she acted alongside Ramya Krishnan of Baahubali-fame.

Investigations have begun and Priyanka's husband of three years is being questioned, police said. He was not at home when the alleged suicide took place, they said.

Priyanka's parents residing in Madurai have been informed, they said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
