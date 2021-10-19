Tamil TV Actor Rekha Krishannapa Announces Daughter Pooja’s Big Screen Debut

South TV actor Rekha Krishnappa, who became a household name in Tamil Nadu with Tamil serial Deviamagal, has announced that her daughter Pooja is making her silver screen debut soon. “Happy to present my daughter to big screens. Official announcement soon," Rekha said in an Instagram post wherein she shared a collage of her daughter’s pictures. Several fans and industry friends congratulated Rekha on her daughter’s foray into films.

“Wow very happy to hear this news dee. Convey my wishes congratulations poo,” TV actor Chaithra Rai commented on the post. Meera Krishna and Nakshathra Nagesh also sent their best wishes.

Rekha’s daughter Pooja has nearly 7500 followers on Instagram where she usually posts her aesthetic pictures. Her mother, on the other hand, is a big name in the South TV industry. Besides her more than 1.52 lakh followers on Instagram, Rekha is popular owing to her appearances in shows like Nandini, Neeli and Deivamagal.

Deviamagal ran for five years from March 2013 to February 2018 and featured Vani Bhojan and Krishna who played Sathyapriya and Krishna, respectively. Rekha portrayed Gayathri Kumar, Prakash’s sister-in-law. Deviamagal gave Rekha the nickname of Anniyar.

In June 2021, Rekha made her TV comeback, replacing Shamitha Shreekumar in the Tamil drama Thirumagal. She is playing the role of Aishwarya in the show. Thirumagal, starring Harika Sadu and Surendar Shanmugam, premiered on Sun TV on October 12, 2020, and quickly became one of the popular serials in Tamil Nadu.

Before her comeback to TV with Thirgumagal, Rekha had urged her followers to show their love. “Thanks for the love and support you are giving me, and I expect the same love again,” she had said on Instagram while announcing her comeback.

Rekha had started her career with Kannada TV serials. She has also appeared in around 20 films in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu industries.

