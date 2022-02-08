Tamil TV Actor Shree Kumar Ganesh Rescued After Fire Breaks Out At Chennai Mall

Popular Tamil television actor Shreekumar Ganesh was recently rescued by firefighters safely from a mall in Pondy Bazaar of Chennai’s T Nagar area after a fire broke out at a shop. Shreekumar and his wife Shamitha were among the 70 people who were trapped at the third floor of the mall during the fire accident and all of them were rescued unhurt by the firemen.

The fire broke out at 11.30 am, on February 6, at a shop on the first floor of the Mall and soon spread into other shops. Shreekumar and his wife were on the third floor of the mall during the accident. The fire fighters safely rescued the people from the building, preventing any casualty. According to reports, the fire was extinguished within a few hours with the help of 4 fire tenders.

Shreekumar said that he and 70 other people were rescued successfully from the third floor of the building and no one was hurt or injured as a result of it even though many people were struggling to breathe.

As of now, the Mambalam Police has filed a case on this unexpected fire accident and the investigation is underway. Now, the video of Shreekumar and his family being rescued is circulating on social media.

Shreekumar Ganesh is a Tamil television actor who has appeared in Super Hit Serials Anandham, Ahalya, Bhandham, Uravugal, Idhayam and Bommalattam on Sun TV. He has also starred as a male lead in several other successful dramas such as Yaardai Nee Mohini, Naanal, and Pillai Nila. Apart from this Shree has also acted in a few movies, including Bambara Kannaley, Saroja, Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, RK Nagar and Kasada Thapara.

