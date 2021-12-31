Tamil TV Actor VJ Kathir Opens up About His Struggling Days

The actor’s fans are praising him for his courage in speaking about his struggle during his early days in his acting career.

Tamil Television actor VJ Kathir has opened up on his struggling days in his acting career so far. Kathir’s heart-warming story will melt your heart. In a recent interview, Kathir said that he has seen the worst days as his father Kandaswamy was a lorry driver and it was hard for his parents to afford food every day.

Currently, VJ Kathir is playing the male lead in the Tamil serial Sembaruthi, being aired since 2017 on Zee Tamil. The show has been ruling the hearts of the audience since its premiere. He is playing the character Arun in the serial and has become a household name in Tamil Nadu.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Kathir spoke about his family background. The actor’s fans are praising him for his courage in speaking about his struggle during his early days in the industry.

Talking about his family background, Kathir said, “My father was a lorry driver and my mother went for construction work. Hence, days were tough for us and I could not even pursue my studies properly.”

“My interest was diverted and I started dancing in religious ceremonies. I also started getting a chance for anchoring on occasions of Janmashtami and Diwali celebrations in the temple near my house. Later, I got a chance for anchoring on a local channel and then I hosted a number of shows in my city.” Kathir added.

Kathir said that he did small roles for various local TV shows for two years. He got an opportunity to host the superhit show Master the Blaster on Zee Tamil. Kathir said that he had to leave his family in the village to pursue his acting career and they are the only inspiration for him.

South Indian actor and anchor VJ Kathir works in the Tamil TV industry and he was also seen in Dance Jodi Dance 2.0 on Zee Tamil.

