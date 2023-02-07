South TV actors Britto Mano and Sandhya Ramachandran will soon tie the nuptial knot. Raja Rani 2 fame Britto announced that he was now engaged to actress Sandhya, who shared the screen space with him in Thavamai Thavamirundhu. Their engagement took place on January 25.

Sandhya Ramachandran shared a picture of her engagement with Britto. The couple was snapped holding hands together. Captioning the Instagram post, Sandhya wrote, “The story begins.. #engaged."

South actor Britto Mano is a Tamil actor who works in the Tamil Television industry. He made his television debut with the Tamil show Arasiyalla Ithu Allam Satharanamappa. After that, he played the lead role in the Tamil serial Chinna Thambi. The actor is well known for his role in Vijay TV’s serial called Saravanan Meenatchi. Later, he participated in the dance reality show Dance Jodi Dance - Season 4. Apart from this, Britto also has an interest in hosting shows and events.

Tamil actress Sandhya Ramachandran, has started her career in the entertainment industry as a model. She was also featured in music videos and other works. Sandhya first acted in the Tamil serial Gokulathil Seethai and then appeared in Deivam Thantha Poove. The actress has also acted in some Tamil films like Saloon and Peya Kaanom.

The duo is pretty active on social media as they keep sharing reels, and pictures of themselves together, on their respective Instagram handles. Both the couples, Britto and Sandhya enjoy a separate fan following among the television audience for their on-screen chemistry. The couple has also acted in the Tamil serial Thavamai Thavamirundhu, which is one of the superhit shows of Zee Tamil TV. It is worth noting that the TRP rating of this Tamil serial, in which Britto and Sandhya are playing the lead couple role, is high compared to many other serials of the top channels.

Now, the two are ready to tie the knot and step into married life soon. The engagement ceremony of this romantic couple was held on January 25th, in the presence of their close friends and relatives. Fans are also expressing their wishes and blessings for the couple to lead a happy and prosperous life in the future.

