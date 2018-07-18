GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tamil TV Actress Commits Suicide

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when the maid arrived at the 32-year-old actress's house and nobody answered the door.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2018, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil TV Actress Commits Suicide
Image of Vamsam fame actress Priyanka. (Image: Twitter)
Chennai: A Tamil TV actress allegedly committed suicide at her house here on Wednesday, apparently because of differences with her husband who is being questioned in this connection, police said.

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when the maid arrived at the 32-year-old actress's house and nobody answered the door, they said.

The servant then looked through a window and found Priyanka's body hanging, the police said.

The maid informed the neighbours about this, and they called the police.

Priyanka had acted in several Tamil television serials, including 'Vamsam' in which she acted alongside Ramya Krishnan of Baahubali-fame.

Investigations have begun and Priyanka's husband of three years is being questioned, police said. He was not at home when the alleged suicide took place, they said.

Priyanka's parents residing in Madurai have been informed, they said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery