Tamil TV Actress Jayashri Makes Big Screen Debut With Cinderella

Tamil TV show Abhi Tailor fame actress Jayashri has made her silver screen debut with film Cinderella. The movie is a Tamil female-centric horror fantasy starring actress Raai Laxmi in the lead role. Jayashri was all excited as she shared the news with fans. Recently, she shared a few pictures from the film’s launch event. In the post, she said that she is “very happy” to make her “big-screen debut” with the movie Cinderella, which was released on September 24.

“I am very happy to inform you all that I am making my big screen debut with the movie Cinderella. As usual, I would want the same kind of love, blessings and support for the next phase of my life,” wrote Jayashri in the caption on Instagram while sharing the poster of the movie.

Jayashri’s fans as well as co-stars Reshma Muralidharan and Madhan Pandian from the TV show ‘Abhi Tailor’ congratulated the actress for the achievement.

Cinderella movie features Raai Laxmi, Sakshi Agarwal, Robo Shankar, Abhilash, Anbu Thasan, Kalloori Vinoth and others. Cinderella is a fantasy horror thriller directed by Vinod Venkatesh.

The trailer of the horror movie Cinderella was unveiled on September 9. Raai Laxmi is playing the role of a domestic help in the film. Major portions of the horror flick were shot in Chennai, Ooty and Kodaikana among other locations. The film was released on September 24 after many delays due to Covid-19 pandemic. The movie tells the story of a possessed dress haunting people. The movie is an engaging horror thriller with spine chilling music score. The movie looks like a new haunting adaptation of a fairy tale of the same name.

Actress Jayashree is currently playing Anandhi’s character in the show ‘Abhi Tailor’, streaming on Voot and MXPlayer. She earned praises from fans for her performance in the show. Before this show, Jayashree was seen in the television serial Ganga playing the character of Abhirami.

