Tamil Tv Actress Neha Menon Celebrates Birthday With Baakiyalakshmi Cast

Actress Neha Menon celebrated her 20th birthday on February 9 in the middle of the sea at midnight with the cast of the Tamil serial Baakiyalakshmi. The young actress is currently seen in many daily soaps including Vijay TV’s Baakiyalakshmi (as Iniya Gopinath) and in Sun TV’s Chithi 2 (as Sevvanthi).

The star cast of Baakiyalakshmi celebrated Neha’s birthday in the middle of the sea at midnight. The birthday bash was attended by Ehil, Jenny and Selvi. They also gave a surprise to Neha.

Neha’s role in Baakiyalakshmi has been much appreciated by the small-screen viewers. The actress has carved a niche for herself among the masses. She has gained popularity through the show. KS Suchitra plays the lead role in this family drama while Satish, Veena, Vishal, Rozario, Sreethu and Rajalakshmi are playing other important roles. Baakiyalakshmi is an official remake of Bengali Serial Sreemoyee.

Other than these popular TV shows, Neha is well-known for her appearances in multiple Tamil shows. To name a few, she has been a part of Selvi (as Kayal), Pillai Nila (as Nila), Niram Maaratha Pookkal, Bhairavi Aavigalukku Priyamanaval (as goddess Selli Amman).

Neha, born in Chalakudi, Kerala, started her acting career as a child artist and also acted in films like Jackson The Paying Guest (2016).

Last year in June, Neha welcomed her little sister and took to social media to introduce Saahithi. Sharing a few adorable pictures on Instagram, Neha shared how lucky she felt to have been blessed with a baby sister after 19 years. In her post, Neha expressed that she simultaneously gets to experience the relationship of a sister and mother.

