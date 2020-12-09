News18 Logo

Tamil TV Actress VJ Chitra Reportedly Dies by Suicide in Chennai Hotel Room
1-MIN READ

Tamil TV Actress VJ Chitra Reportedly Dies by Suicide in Chennai Hotel Room

Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra was found dead at her hotel room in Chennai Tuesday night. She was famous for her role in TV show Pandian Stores.

Tamil television actress VJ Chitra was reportedly found dead at a hotel room in Nazarethpettai, Chennai. She was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Chitra is known for playing Mullai in the hit Vijay TV serial Pandian Stores. She had recently gotten engaged to businessman Hemanth, reported Zoom TV.

Reports say Chithra had finished shooting at EVP Film City Tuesday night and had returned to her hotel room around 2:30am. She was staying at the hotel with her fiance Hemanth.

In his statement to the police, Hemanth has claimed that Chitra told him she was going for a bath soon after returning from the shoot. However, apparently she didn't come out for a long time, nor did she respond when he knocked at the door. Hemanth then called the hotel staff and when they opened the door with a duplicate key, she was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media ever since the news broke. Fans are in shock over the untimely death of the cheerful actress.

There is no statement yet regarding Chitra's death from her family.


