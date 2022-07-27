Tamil TV Presenter Manimegalai Shares Emotional Video With Her Husband Hussain

Popular Tamil television presenter and host Manimegalai was at loggerheads with family over her marriage. Her marriage with assistant choreographer Hussain was opposed by the family. Despite the resistance from the family, she had a registered marriage with Hussain.

Recently, both Hussain and Manimegalai shared a video on their YouTube Channel sharing their love story and struggles behind getting married. Both of them visited the place where they met first and shared the video on YouTube while revealing the difficulties they faced before their marriage.

The video was shared on July 25 and has received more than 4 Lakh views till now. Fans fell in love with their adorable chemistry and dropped a lot of comments admiring them. One user wrote that they are the cutest couple and wished them many happy moments. Another fan from Malaysia wrote that he feels quite happy to witness such a happy couple after a hectic day. Users also applauded the bold decision made by Manimegalai.

While making the vlog, Manimegalai was overwhelmed with emotions and burst into tears. One user wrote that there is no need to be embarrassed or crying. In fact, a few fans commented that the viewers will be inspired by their journey in life.

Manimegalai also revealed that besides her family, many of her fans also criticized her for marrying Hussain. The Cooku with Comali fame television host was ridiculed and many even said that she would convert to another religion soon. Manimegalai revealed in the video that Hussain and his family are not forcing her to change her religion. She narrated that both of them respect each other’s faiths.

Manimegalai said that she had seen Hussain in songs like Mersal Arasan from Mersal, and Adaludan Paadalai Kettu from Motta Siva Ketta Siva. She had got his number and wished him. Soon they fell in love and decided to get married.

