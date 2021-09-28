Tamil TV Show 'Amman' Going Strong, Crosses 800 Episodes

Popular Tamil devotional TV show Amman, which airs on Colors Tamil channel, has proven to be a huge hit and enjoys overwhelming support from the fans.

Launched in January 2020, the serial has been going strong so far and recently crossed the 800-episode mark. The team of the show is delighted by the huge success.

Lead actor Amaljit shared his enthusiasm and said, “The response is remarkable, everybody has accepted Amman and the show has made us a household name. When theatres were shut down due to lockdown, we were able to provide a solid and meaningful entertainment to the audience."

Female lead Pavithra recalls how the cast used to shoot at new locations around Chennai for the show. “The team shot at many different locations in and around the city. For the show, we shot in some of the forests on the outskirts of the city. We did not compromise a bit on the production quality of the show.”

Pavithra further speaking about her role said that, unlike films, the television actors are required to stay in character for a long period. And previously, essaying characters with negative shades, she was not able to play Shakthi’s character in the initial days. But as time passed, the actress got used to the role.

To prepare for the role, Pavithra said that she looked up to Ramya Krishnan for inspiration and went about the role. “All those who grew up in the 90s know that Ramya Krishnan ma’am is the ultimate Amman. I watched her videos and the way she had pulled off inspired me. Originally, I was cast for another serial. But our director told me that I would be playing Amman in the show and Ramya ma’am was the best reference I could go to.”

The serial airs from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, for one and a half hours. Besides Amaljith (as Eashwar) and Pavithra Gowda (as Shakthi) in the lead roles, the show features Chandrika (as Manthra), Nivisha (as Durga) and Alagappan, and many others. The popular show is directed by Ravi Bryan.

