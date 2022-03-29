Tamil TV Star Gomathi Priya Forays Into Playback Singing, See Pics

Tamil TV actress Gomathi Priya, known for her performance in the serial Velaikkaran, has posted a few pictures of her recording a song in a studio. She has shared her delight on this new venture and captioned the Instagram post as,"Yo friends ! Yes, I sang song. New venture (Really why this Kolaveri Kolaveri to me)."

Following this, the fans of Gomathi Priya made a beeline to congratulate her. “Eagerly waiting for the event to listen to her singing,” wrote one user. A number of her followers posted the heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

Gomathi Priya was born in 1993 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and was fond of acting and dancing from an early age. She performed in numerous school and college events and later moved to Hyderabad to pursue a career in acting.

She made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil serial Oviya which aired on Colors Tamil from 2018 to 2020. The series was a remake of the Hindi TV serial Uttaran which featured Kushi Sampath Kumar, Harshala and Surendar in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Gomathi Priya has played a lead role in the serial Velaikkaran, which first aired on Star Vijay channel in 2020. Besides Gomathi Priya, the show also featured Sabari Nathan in the lead role.

Gomathi Priya received significant acclaim for portraying the role of Bhanumathi Abhinav Jagarlamud in the Telugu serial Hitler Gari Pellam. The serial is a remake of the Zee TV series Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and first aired on Zee Telugu in 2020. The series has Nirupam Paritala in the lead role.

The storyline of Hitler Gari Pellam revolves around a kind-hearted girl Bhanumathi who marries a billionaire in order to save the life of her stepsister.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.