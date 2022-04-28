Tamil TV Star Shreya Surprises Husband Siddhu By Presenting Him The Best Son Award

Vijay TV appreciated its stars with a star-studded award night recently. The show was aired on April 24, 2022. The Best Son award was bagged by Sidhu (Saravanan) for the serial Raja Rani 2. To his surprise, the award was presented to him by his wife Shreya.

The video of the show was shared on the YouTube channel by VijayTV

The video shows the glittery award night. The anchors then announced the presenter of the award and he was awestruck to see his wife coming out from the wings. He received her by hugging and kissing her.

According to the actor, when he invited his wife to the award ceremony, she refused. Her refusal disappointed him. But now he knows why she refused to attend the ceremony with him.

The video went viral on social media and garnered more than 3.5 lakh views. Nearly 146 users also congratulated the actor. One of the fans wrote, “6yrs of hard work from back dancer to hero and receiving the award… He has come a long way!! Congrats Sidhu wishes you all the best for your future projects”.

People also appreciated the bond between the two stars. One of them commented, “Moments to be cherished. The support you give each other is so precious. Stay the same forever. love you chellakuttie," while another said, “Such a supporting and motivating partners they are for each other. a couple goals !!! They look adorable”.

“Evergorgeous couple #sidhushreya# most precious moments for us,” was another comment from a user.

Shreya Anchan and Sidhu Sid got married on November 21 in the presence of their family and friends.

The couple met on the sets of the television show, Thirumanam. The audience loved their chemistry and the serial ran for 500 episodes from 2018 to 2020 on Vijay TV.

Shreya Anchan is known for her shows Anbudan Khusi, Aramane, Nandini and Pyate Hudgir Halli among others.

