Tamil TV Stars Shreya Anchan and Sidhu Sid Get Married in Chennai

Television stars Sidhu Sid and Shreya Anchan got married in Chennai on Sunday. The pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony of co-stars-turned-real-life-couple are going viral on social media. The newlyweds have also shared a few pictures on their social media handles. Shreya looked gorgeous in a dazzling pink saree, while Sidhu was seen in a veshti shirt as they entered the next big stage of their lives together.

Sidhu Sid and Shreya Anchan starred as the lead pair on the Colors Tamil TV serial ‘Thirumanam’. As an onscreen couple, Sidhu played the role of Santhosh, while Shreya essayed the character of Janani. The audience loved their chemistry and the serial ran for around 500 episodes during the two years on the channel from 2018 to 2020.

According to reports, during their stint on Thirumanam, they fell in love with each other. There were reports that they were dating. Now, they have got married in the presence of their family and friends in Chennai. TV stars’ peers from the Tamil industry also graced the occasion and extended their best wishes and congratulatory messages to the newly-wed couple.

Wishes are still pouring in for the newly married couple. Their friends Nakshathra Nagesh, Arun, Vinoth Babu and many others have wished them well for their future.

Shreya impressed fans with her performances in the shows Anbudan Khusi, Aramane, Nandini, and Pyate Hudgir Halli among others.

On the other hand, Sidhu is seen in the role of Saravanan in the show Raja Raji 2. He appeared in a few movies too. He was a contestant on the reality show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.