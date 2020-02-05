Tamil Yogi Babu Gets Married, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla to Compete in Mall Task
Tamil cinema popular face Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi on Wednesday. Bigg Boss 13 makers will come up with the mall task soon. Find out more in today's showbiz recap.
Yogi Babu, who is a popular face in Tamil cinema, got hitched on early morning hours of Wednesday, February 5. He married Manju Bhargavi in an intimate affair at Murugan Temple in Thituttani, Tamil Nadu.
Read: Tamil Actor Yogi Babu Ties the Knot with Manju Bhargavi in Intimate Ceremony, See Pic
Bigg Boss 13 is going to get more exciting as the makers of the show are reportedly planning to come up with the much-awaited mall task. As per the format of the show, only a few contestants will get to compete in the mall task, in which they will have to interact with their fans at a shopping mall.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla Set to Compete in Mall Task
Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on Wednesday and the Bachchan family came together to celebrate his special day. Aishwarya Rai took to social media to post pictures from their family celebration.
Read: Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday with Family, Aishwarya Posts Pics with Amitabh, Jaya, Aaradhya
Disha Patani has always made heads turn with her chic dressing sense. Be it a glamorous event or a casual one, her style game is always on point. She was recently spotted with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur during the promotions of Malang, matching his smart casuals with a chic outfit.
Read: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur Keep it Casual Yet Cool During Malang Promotions
Singer Shreya Ghosal share photos of herself as Bengali bride on Wednesday, throwing back to her wedding day five years ago. To celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary, the Bollywood playback singer went into rewind mode to share some stills of her getting ready as a bride.
Read: Shreya Ghoshal Shares Throwback Pictures as Bengali Bride on 5th Wedding Anniversary
