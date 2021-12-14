Tamil YouTuber, Actor Parithabangal Sudhakar Gets Engaged

Popular Tamil YouTuber Parithabangal Sudhakar has gotten engaged to the love of his life, Sivakasi. The pictures from their engagement ceremony are being widely shared on the internet. As of now, no information is available about his fiancee. Sudhakar’s close friend and business partner Gopi attended the occasion along with other friends and relatives.

Sudhakar, who is a very popular regional YouTuber, runs the Parithabangal channel. Apart from running his channel, he has also acted in movies such as ‘Uriyadi 2’ and ‘Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu’ along with Yogi Babu and Yashika Aannnand.

Gopi and Sudhakar are currently working on a film, their dream project. According to reports, the movie is currently in the pre-production stage. For this movie, they reportedly collected the biggest crowdfunding amount of eight crores. Details about the movie, including its release date, will soon be shared.

Sudhakar, whose full name is Parithabangal Sudhakar, shot to the limelight through his YouTube channel which he named ‘Parithabangal’ after himself. His funny video content on the channel with Gopi Aravind Raja earned him huge popularity. Netizens were especially impressed with his impression and imitation of Indian politicians. The channel has 3.26 million subscribers as of Monday, December 13.

The success helped him get an entry into Kollywood. He made his acting debut with Hip-hop Tamizha in Meeseya Muruku in 2017. He played the lead role in the Tamil film Zombie.

He also worked in the movies like Uriyadi 2 and Yashika Anand and Yogi Babus Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyadhu. Meanwhile, Gopi and Sudhakar are collaborating for Hey Money Come Today Go Tomorrow which is credited as the biggest crowd-funding film.

