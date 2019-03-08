English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamilrockers At It Again, Leaks Brie Larson's Captain Marvel
Despite crackdown by law enforcement agencies and interventions by the Madras High Court, it seems like Tamilrockers has decided to conveniently ignore the consistent warnings.
Brie Larson in a still from Captain Marvel's trailer/ YouTube
The notorious Tamilrockers website has struck again and Captain Marvel is their latest victim. The latest Marvel film which released today, as reported, appears on the pirate website in English, Hindi, Telegu and Tamil for users to download. Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson in lead roles and is the first Marvel superhero film to feature a female lead. There was much anticipation building up to the release of the film and Tamilrockers have cashed in on the opportunity, yet again.
Tamilrockers have a earned bad reputation for leaking freshly released films, after a day or sometimes even on the day of the theatrical release of the films, on their pirate websites. Recently, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Arun Vijay-starrer Tamil-thriller Thadam and sports-drama Pettikadai, directed by Essaki Karvannan was leaked by the website runners.
Despite having being banned by the Government, the site remains to pose a serious threat to the business of films. When Ranjikanth's 2.0 had released earlier this year, the makers had urged the Madras High Court to put a leash on piracy and take active measures in the direction. The High Court had paid heed to the request and banned over 12,000 internet domains that were registered to pirate websites. A major portion of the number had been of Tamilrockers.
Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ website. Despite crackdown by law enforcement agencies and interventions by the Madras High Court, it seems like Tamilrockers has decided to conveniently ignore the consistent warnings that have followed in the wake of their illegal activities.
In the parliamentary Budget presentation this year, a provision was also introduced in the Cinematograph Act so that piracy remains in check.
