Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

TamilRockers Does it Again, Leaks Will Smith Starrer Aladdin Online

Aladdin is the latest in a long list of Hollywood films that TamilRockers has diligently leaked in the past year.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TamilRockers Does it Again, Leaks Will Smith Starrer Aladdin Online
Image courtesy: Walt Disney Company/ Twitter
Loading...
TamilRockers is making it difficult for many production houses to earn their fair share of profit in the Indian market. After big ticket releases like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, the movie piracy website has now spoiled the fun for Aladdin fans by releasing the full movie online.

Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen in pivotal roles, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin was released today.

This is not the first time TamilRockers has leaked a film prior to its release. Just about a month ago, they angered Marvel fans when they leaked a bad print of Avengers: Endgame and received a lot of flak for their act. The website has been banned, but it continues to upload poor quality videos and URLs of various movies on a regular basis. To avoid getting caught by cybercrime cells, TamilRockers keeps coming up with new domain extension every time.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin was one of the most awaited films from Disney. It is an official adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name. While early reviews of the movie praised Will Smith's performance in the film, TamilRockers killed it for the director by uploading the movie on their pirated website.

According to reports, Aladdin has been uploaded in HD quality. While we don't know if this online leak will affect Aladdin's business in India, it sure is a setback of sorts.

Read: TamilRockers Leaks Mahesh Babu's Film Maharshi Within Hours of Release

Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram