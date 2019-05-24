English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
TamilRockers Does it Again, Leaks Will Smith Starrer Aladdin Online
Aladdin is the latest in a long list of Hollywood films that TamilRockers has diligently leaked in the past year.
Image courtesy: Walt Disney Company/ Twitter
Loading...
TamilRockers is making it difficult for many production houses to earn their fair share of profit in the Indian market. After big ticket releases like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, the movie piracy website has now spoiled the fun for Aladdin fans by releasing the full movie online.
Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen in pivotal roles, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin was released today.
This is not the first time TamilRockers has leaked a film prior to its release. Just about a month ago, they angered Marvel fans when they leaked a bad print of Avengers: Endgame and received a lot of flak for their act. The website has been banned, but it continues to upload poor quality videos and URLs of various movies on a regular basis. To avoid getting caught by cybercrime cells, TamilRockers keeps coming up with new domain extension every time.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin was one of the most awaited films from Disney. It is an official adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name. While early reviews of the movie praised Will Smith's performance in the film, TamilRockers killed it for the director by uploading the movie on their pirated website.
According to reports, Aladdin has been uploaded in HD quality. While we don't know if this online leak will affect Aladdin's business in India, it sure is a setback of sorts.
Read: TamilRockers Leaks Mahesh Babu's Film Maharshi Within Hours of Release
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen in pivotal roles, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin was released today.
This is not the first time TamilRockers has leaked a film prior to its release. Just about a month ago, they angered Marvel fans when they leaked a bad print of Avengers: Endgame and received a lot of flak for their act. The website has been banned, but it continues to upload poor quality videos and URLs of various movies on a regular basis. To avoid getting caught by cybercrime cells, TamilRockers keeps coming up with new domain extension every time.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin was one of the most awaited films from Disney. It is an official adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name. While early reviews of the movie praised Will Smith's performance in the film, TamilRockers killed it for the director by uploading the movie on their pirated website.
According to reports, Aladdin has been uploaded in HD quality. While we don't know if this online leak will affect Aladdin's business in India, it sure is a setback of sorts.
Read: TamilRockers Leaks Mahesh Babu's Film Maharshi Within Hours of Release
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria & Adriana Lima Dress to Kill at amfAR Gala, See Pics
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results