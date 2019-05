TamilRockers Does it Again, Leaks Will Smith Starrer Aladdin Online

TamilRockers is making it difficult for many production houses to earn their fair share of profit in the Indian market. After big ticket releases like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, the movie piracy website has now spoiled the fun for Aladdin fans by releasing the full movie online.Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen in pivotal roles, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin was released today.This is not the first time TamilRockers has leaked a film prior to its release. Just about a month ago, they angered Marvel fans when they leaked a bad print of Avengers: Endgame and received a lot of flak for their act. The website has been banned, but it continues to upload poor quality videos and URLs of various movies on a regular basis. To avoid getting caught by cybercrime cells, TamilRockers keeps coming up with new domain extension every time.Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin was one of the most awaited films from Disney. It is an official adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name. While early reviews of the movie praised Will Smith's performance in the film, TamilRockers killed it for the director by uploading the movie on their pirated website.According to reports, Aladdin has been uploaded in HD quality. While we don't know if this online leak will affect Aladdin's business in India, it sure is a setback of sorts.Read: TamilRockers Leaks Mahesh Babu's Film Maharshi Within Hours of Release (Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)