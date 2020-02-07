TamilRockers Leak Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Starrer Malang on Day of Release
Malang hit theatres today, but a high definition pirated version has already been leaked by the website TamilRockers.
Images: Instagram
As much as we all love watching movies on the big screen and eagerly wait for our favourite ones to release, movie piracy tends to kill the fun more often than not. Notorious website TamilRockers often leaks pirated versions of much-anticipated movies, that too in high definition quality.
The latest film to be a victim of piracy is Malang, which has been leaked on the day of its release.
Earlier, TamilRockers had leaked Panga and Street Dancer 3D, which had apparently affected their box office collections. Malang is a multi-starrer which had built a lot of hype around its release, but it might suffer due to the leak.
The film stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The crime thriller revolves around four characters, who are different from each other and have different perceptions towards life. They finally meet and their life takes various turns.
Earlier, as reported by IANS, the film's director Mohit Suri opened up about how he is against nepotism and casts actors according to the roles that suit them.
"I come from Mahesh Bhatt's school, we make films based on who is right for the role and not because someone is somebody's son or daughter," the Ek Villain director had said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships
- Gurugram Police Shares Meme to Show How Even 'Kabir Singh' Can be Safe
- No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999