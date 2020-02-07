Take the pledge to vote

TamilRockers Leak Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Starrer Malang on Day of Release

Malang hit theatres today, but a high definition pirated version has already been leaked by the website TamilRockers.

Trending Desk

February 7, 2020
As much as we all love watching movies on the big screen and eagerly wait for our favourite ones to release, movie piracy tends to kill the fun more often than not. Notorious website TamilRockers often leaks pirated versions of much-anticipated movies, that too in high definition quality.

The latest film to be a victim of piracy is Malang, which has been leaked on the day of its release.

Earlier, TamilRockers had leaked Panga and Street Dancer 3D, which had apparently affected their box office collections. Malang is a multi-starrer which had built a lot of hype around its release, but it might suffer due to the leak.

The film stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The crime thriller revolves around four characters, who are different from each other and have different perceptions towards life. They finally meet and their life takes various turns.

Earlier, as reported by IANS, the film's director Mohit Suri opened up about how he is against nepotism and casts actors according to the roles that suit them.

"I come from Mahesh Bhatt's school, we make films based on who is right for the role and not because someone is somebody's son or daughter," the Ek Villain director had said.

