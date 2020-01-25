TamilRockers Leak Panga and Street Dancer 3D in HD on their Release Day

Piracy website Tamilrockers are at it again! This time, the ones falling prey to piracy were the Friday releases Panga and Street Dancer 3D. Both the movies, which were among the most anticipated films of the year 2020, have been leaked online in full HD.

According to reports, the piracy website leaked both the films on the day of their release. This is expected to affect the box office collection of the films.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak, Dabangg 3, Pagalpanti, Marjaavaan, Bala are a few films among the recent others which were leaked by the notorious website.

Panga, directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, stars Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the main lead. The story is about a forgotten Kabbadi player, who is now a housewife and wishes to make a comeback to the sport at the age of 32. Although the film had a low opening (Rs. 2.70 crore), it has garnered positive reviews from the critics and is expected to gain momentum over the weekend.

The major competition of the film is coming from Remo D’Souza dance movie Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Based in London, the movie is about India and Pakistan being at loggerheads with each other through the medium of dance. The movie collected Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day. While it has been appreciated for good dance performances, critics don’t seem to be impressed with the plot.

