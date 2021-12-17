Tamilrockers Leaks Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa for Free Download on Release Day

Filmmaking is not an easy business. Producers have to keep track of various aspects to ensure a safe and successful release. Piracy, being one of the risks, has been hitting the film business hard. Several successful ventures have been prey to this malpractice with the most recent one being Allu Arjun’s latest Pushpa. Released today, the Telugu action drama has been written and directed by Sukumar. Pushpa is director Sukumar’s and Allu Arjun’s third collaboration after Arya and Arya 2.

Being one of Arjun’s highly anticipated films, Pushpa was leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram and Tamil Rockers, within hours of its release. It is highly unfortunate for the producers since the film has not completed even a day of its theatrical run.

Officially titled Pushpa: The Rise, the action drama features big names like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Actress Samantha is also performing an item song Oo Antava which shows her sensual and sultry moves.

The film narrates the story of Pushpa Raj who is a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India. It conceptualises the fight between sandalwood smugglers and the police which try to bring down their organisation.

However, the film’s pirated version getting leaked online is not a good development for the producers. Other Telugu films like Vakeel Saab, Love Story, Akhanda, Most Eligible Bachelor, Pagal have also faced the brunt of piracy.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, A Raj Kumar, representative of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and chairman of Anti-Video Piracy Committee, said piracy has been a major roadblock for the Tollywood film industry. According to him, youngsters are often lured to videograph the film on the first day of release and then send it to the people who are involved in privacy.

