TamilRockers Leaks Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo Hours After Release

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday was leaked online hours after its release. After leaking a string of potential blockbusters online, movie piracy site TamilRockers is at it again. Reportedly, the website has made the film available for free downloading in HD on other notorious pirated sites too.

Gulabo Sitabo marks Ayushmann and Amitabh's first-ever big screen collaboration. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film is a quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one upmanship.

Set in Lucknow, this is the first big budget Hindi film to opt for a direct release on OTT. A Rising Sun Films Production, the movie was ready for an April release but owing to the coronavirus-induced shutdown the filmmakers decided to take the digital route. The decision of taking it directly to Amazon Prime Video has also started a tug of war between Bollywood producers and exhibitors.

Recently, the film was mired in controversy when its writer Juhi Chaturvedi was accused of stealing the script by screenwriter Rajeev Aggrawal's son Akira, who has alleged that she copied the story that was originally written by his late father. It has been claimed that Rajeev Agarwal had submitted a story titled "16, Mohandas Lane" in a the Cinestaan India's Storyteller Script Contest, where Chaturvedi was a jury member.

However, Juhi quashed all such claims and said, "My conscience is clear, and so are the facts in this matter. ‘Gulabo Sitabo' is my original work and I am proud of it. I shared the idea with the director (Shoojit Sircar) and lead actor (Amitabh Bachchan) of the film in early 2017. I subsequently registered the concept note for the film in May 2018."

