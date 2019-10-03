TamilRockers Leaks Chiranjeevi Starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy a Day After its Release

A day after Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hit theaters, the movie was leaked online by Tamilrockers. With this, the Telugu magnum opus became the latest prey of piracy. The Tamilrockers have leaked the HD print of the film, which has created a lot of worry for the makers. It’s speculated that the leak will affect the box office collection of the film.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film narrates the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Talking about the film, Chiranjeevi, who had a long-time desire to play a historic character said, "It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back in the day, I couldn't play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don't think anyone wants to make a film on him today," quoted as saying by IANS.

The film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in the film.

Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is not the first movie to face the piracy crisis. Tamilrockers have leaked several other Hindi and other language films this year. Last week, the website had leaked Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore.

Earlier, major big-budget Bollywood films including Saaho, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba among others were made available for illegal downloading and streaming by Tamilrockers.

Not just Bollywood or south movies, Tamilrockers have even leaked full movie download link of Hollywood film IT Chapter 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.