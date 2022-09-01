Tamilrockers Leaks Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Cobra Full Movie Online, Available On Telegram Too

Chiyaan Vikram’s latest film Cobra becomes the latest victim of piracy. The film, which was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, has already been leaked illegally online and is available for free download on platforms such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla, and Movierulz, among other platforms. The piracy is bound to impact the film’s box office collection.

Directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra narrates the story of a genius mathematician Mathi. Mathi has another identity named Cobra who commits crimes using his capability as a mathematician. Writers Kannan and Neelan K Sekar have penned the dialogues. The star cast includes actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Robo Shankar, Roshan Mathew and others. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan is also making his acting debut with this film. A.R. Rahman has scored the music. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Cobra isn’t the only film that has been impacted by piracy this year. Previously, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part I were also leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of their release. Vijay’s Beast was also leaked on piracy websites.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that Cobra witnessed a slow start at the box office. The film opened with Rs 9.29 crore collections on day 1 in Tamil Nadu. “Despite the festival release, the movie couldn’t pick up in the evening & night shows. Below par opening day for #Cobra,” he tweeted.

Vikram will now be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film features a stellar star cast, which includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prabhu, to name a few. The trailer was recently released and the film is slated to release on September 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here