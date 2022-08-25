Tamilrockers Leaks Liger; Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda's Film Available on Other Torrent Sites Too

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s film Liger was released today, August 25 on the big screen amid much anticipation. However, on the day of its release, the pan-Indian film has been leaked on torrent sites and piracy websites. The Puri Jagannadh film is now available for full download on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other piracy sites. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Rohit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande, among others and sees a cameo of Mike Tyson.

Liger is not the only film that became the victim of piracy. Recently, films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Dobaaraa, and Raksha Bandhan were leaked soon after their releases. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part I were also leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of their release. Vijay’s Beast was also leaked on piracy websites.

Last year, Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theatres also faced the brunt of piracy.

Talking of Liger, the film has been receiving mixed reviews on social media. While some people are calling it a ‘blockbuster’, other argue that it is a ‘pan India disaster’. A large section of the audience is also appreciating the first half of the film, calling it ‘entertaining’. However, the same people have also argued that the film gets a little less interesting after the interval.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda plays a kickboxer with a stutter. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

