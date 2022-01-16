Tamilrockers Leaks Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju; Movie Available on Other Torrent Sites Too

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s film Bangarraju has been leaked onto torrent websites and other portals that enable piracy including Tamilrockers. Directed by Kalyan Krishna and co-starring Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty, the film was released in theatres on January 14. The illegal Banagarraju is available in different versions of quality and file size on piracy sites like Telegram and Movierulz.

Earlier, films like Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was leaked as well. 83 tells the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 at Lord’s. Kapil Dev and his band of brothers lifted the cup for the first time that year. Pushpa: The Rise - Part I was leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of its release on December 19. The action-drama also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Actress Samantha also has a special dance song Oo Antava in the film that shows her in a never-seen-before avatar.

Meanwhile, Bangarraju is special for the Akkineni family as the father-son duo of Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna are once again sharing screen space in it. In the movie, Chaitanya plays the role of young Nagarjuna. The teaser of the film had received a great response from the audience and there was a huge hype and buzz around it.

The teaser of the Kalyan Krishna Kurasala directorial was released on January 1, and it has crossed 5.5 million views and 2.3 lakh likes so far. The film stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, while actors Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film, which has been bankrolled by Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios.

