TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release

TamilRockers are at it again. After leaking a string of potential blockbusters online, the movie piracy site has made Prabhas starrer Saaho its latest target. The much-awaited multilingual has been leaked online within hours of its release in theatres on August 30.

Saaho is now available for download online thanks to the torrent site. The movie marked Prabhas' return post the magnum opus Baahubali, which went on to create new box office records upon its release two years ago. The film has been made with IMAX cameras, making it a treat to watch in theatres. It remains to be seen if the leak proves to be a dampener on its box office numbers.

TamilRockers has been diligently leaking movies almost every week, sometimes a day before and sometimes on the day of their release. Film like Avengers: Endgame, Super 30, The Lion King , Aladdin, Judgementall Hai Kya, Petta, Viswasam, Gully Boy, Thugs of Hindostan and even Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 have fallen victim to their pirating ways.

The website has been banned by the government. In February, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) protested against piracy. Madras High Court had also intervened, but TamilRockers continues to operate.

Saaho, which was previously slated for a Independence Day release, had a solo release on August 30. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Saaho is Prabhas' debut in Hindi films. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

Early reviews of the film have already declared it a blockbuster. A majority of the reactions are, perhaps unsurprisingly, very positive. Many call the film incredibly thrilling, while others note that it "grips you with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb." Prabhas is being hailed for his performance.

