Tamilrockers Leaks RRR; Full HD Version Of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR Movie Available Online

RRR is the latest film to have been hit by piracy. The long-awaited Telugu film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was released on Friday and within a few hours, RRR’s HD versions leaked on piracy platforms, including Tamilrockers, Filmibeat reported. RRR was among the most highly-anticipated movies of the year. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama had been long delayed.

The Telugu film was released in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. RRR isn’t the only film that has been hit by piracy shortly after its release this year. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam also leaked on Tamilrockers soon after the release. Ajith’s Valimai was also a victim of piracy as well. Not only big-screen movies but OTT releases such as Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan were also leaked on the platform.

RRR has opened to great reviews. News18’s review read: “Rajamouli deserves a salute for his vision and ambition. RRR is a visual extravaganza that the audience must feast on." RRR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. However, their roles seem to be short in length. “Devgn has a pivotal appearance in the narrative while Bhatt’s character is underdeveloped and hardly gets anything to do," the review read.

Ahead of the film’s release, FilmiBeat reported that RRR has already made a whopping Rs 211 crore by selling its theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film did a pre-release business of Rs 70 crore in Nizam, Rs 35 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 9 crore in Kerala. RRR has also done well in terms of advance booking where it has crossed the 30 crore mark, as reported by Koimoi.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, speaking with News18, predicted RRR to record a box office opening of a whopping Rs 250 crore worldwide. He noted that Rs 100 to Rs 110 crore of the opening day business will come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. The international market will also play a crucial role, he said.

