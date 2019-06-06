Take the pledge to vote

Tamilrockers Leaks Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Bharat: Report

Tamilrockers has leaked Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat.' The film had released on June 5.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
As per a report in pinkvilla.com, pirate website Tamilrockers have leaked Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat on their domain. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, had only released yesterday, June 5, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bharat had registered a great box office opening, in fact the biggest of Salman's career yet. Bharat raked in 42.30 cr on the first day, while defeating Salman's previous Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo by a comfortable margin. Bharat also surpassed all films to become the biggest opener of the year so far.

Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Gets Grand Opening, Earns Rs 42.30 Crore

Naturally, the hype surrounding Bharat has lead to the film being leaked online. The availability of the pirated version online will certainly affect the film's business at the box office.

Some of big budget films that were been leaked by Tamilrockers this year are Kalank, Gully Boy, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray, Maharshi, Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Gully Boy, Godzilla: The King of the Monsters and many others.

Read: Bharat Becomes Salman Khan’s Highest Opener, Actor Thanks Fans

Tamilrockers are fast earning a bad reputation for leaking freshly released films, after a day or sometimes even on the day of the theatrical release. Despite having being banned by the government, the piracy site continues to pose a serious threat to the business of films.

Read: Marriage or Companionship: Is Bharat Salman Khan's Most Progressive Film Till Date?

