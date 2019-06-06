Tamilrockers Leaks Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Bharat: Report
Tamilrockers has leaked Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat.' The film had released on June 5.
Tamilrockers has leaked Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat.' The film had released on June 5.
As per a report in pinkvilla.com, pirate website Tamilrockers have leaked Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat on their domain. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, had only released yesterday, June 5, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Bharat had registered a great box office opening, in fact the biggest of Salman's career yet. Bharat raked in 42.30 cr on the first day, while defeating Salman's previous Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo by a comfortable margin. Bharat also surpassed all films to become the biggest opener of the year so far.
Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Gets Grand Opening, Earns Rs 42.30 Crore
Naturally, the hype surrounding Bharat has lead to the film being leaked online. The availability of the pirated version online will certainly affect the film's business at the box office.
Some of big budget films that were been leaked by Tamilrockers this year are Kalank, Gully Boy, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray, Maharshi, Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Gully Boy, Godzilla: The King of the Monsters and many others.
Read: Bharat Becomes Salman Khan’s Highest Opener, Actor Thanks Fans
Tamilrockers are fast earning a bad reputation for leaking freshly released films, after a day or sometimes even on the day of the theatrical release. Despite having being banned by the government, the piracy site continues to pose a serious threat to the business of films.
Read: Marriage or Companionship: Is Bharat Salman Khan's Most Progressive Film Till Date?
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tamilrockers Leaks Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Bharat: Report
- Jackie Shroff Used to Carry Salman Khan's Photos in Pocket and Ask Producers to Cast Him
- Upcoming MINI Electric Pulls a Boeing Aircraft in New Teaser Video - Watch Video
- Playing a Game on The Sony PlayStation Console? You Can Now Listen to Spotify on PlayStation Music
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s