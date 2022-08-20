Tamilrockers Leaks Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa, Anurag Kashyap Film Available on Other Torrent Sites Too

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati’s film Dobaaraa was released on the big screen on August 19 and received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, within a day of its release, the film was leaked on torrent sites. The full film with HD version has been leaked on online piracy sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Filmyzilla, Telegram, and similar sites. Dobaaraa is not the only film that became the victim of piracy.

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan, too, were leaked on piracy sites. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part I were also leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of their release. Vijay’s Beast was also leaked on piracy websites.

Last year, Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theatres also faced the brunt of piracy.

Meanwhile, talking of Dobaaraa, the film is the remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. News18 Showsha’s review of the Anurag Kashyap directorial reads, “Thrillers are a difficult genre, because one word more and there could be a major spoiler being given out. To maintain a taut thriller isn’t an easy task, and here Kashyap also has to go back and forth in time. He moves between 1996 and 2021. It is playing with fire, because one mistake and the entire experience can be marred. However, Kashyap proves his talent and effortlessly carries out the flashback sequences, with a hint of sepia tone of course in those. Also, the topic is such that it can, very easily, get complicated. Kashyap keeps the take simplified, and engaging at the same time. He is at his best, proving to be the masterful craftsman that he is.”

