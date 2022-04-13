Tamilrockers Leaks Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Movie Available on Other Torrent Sites Too

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Beast which was released on Wednesday, April 13, has already been reportedly leaked on piracy sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, among other websites. It is now available for free download on torrent websites. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley among others. Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, RRR, Radhe Shyam, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai and Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia’s A Thursday were also leaked onto torrent websites and other portals that enable piracy including Tamilrockers.

Earlier, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I was leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of its release on December 19, 2022. The action-drama features big names like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Many Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theatres have also faced the brunt of piracy.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Beast opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics. The superstar plays officer Veera, a man who singlehandedly manages to capture a dreaded terrorist even when nothing is in his favour. But in the process, he loses someone, which leaves a deep impact and he eventually leaves his job and lands in a psychiatrist’s office.

One thing leads to another, and he gets a girlfriend (Pooja Hegde) and lands in a mall that gets hijacked by terrorists. What ensues is Vijay taking down all the terrorists, singlehandedly again, despite adversities.

News18.com’s review reads, “If you are a fan of Vijay, Beast is most definitely the film for you as you might want to see the hero in this suave avatar. If you aren’t, you can still give the film a chance if you are willing to put logic at bay for 2 and a half hours."

