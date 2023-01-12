TamilRockers Leaks Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's Full Movie in HD Print Available Online

Just a few hours after movie lovers witnessed the wide release of one of January’s most anticipated films, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu, the movie has already been leaked online by the piracy gang Tamil Rockers. There is a lot of buzz around the much-anticipated film and its trailer and the songs were already a hit. Now, the film has received rave reviews from the audience. But amidst this, here comes the bad news. The film has been hit by piracy.

Varisu has become the latest victim of piracy as it has leaked online, reported Times Now. The film has been made available in HD quality on torrent sites like torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others. As the film has opened to a great response, it is expected that the film will do tremendously well at the box office too. However, given that the film is leaked, it can be assumed that there can be an impact on its box office numbers.

Piracy has been a menace that Indian cinema has been dealing with past many years. We do support or encourage piracy and rather would urge the audience to watch the films in theatres. From actors, directors to crew members put in their heart and soul into the making of a film and it is only fair that the films are watched in the theatres.

Per the report, Varisu’s studio will pursue legal action against whoever uploaded the pirated versions to sites like TamilYogi, Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters, 9xflix.com, bolly4u, isaimini, kuttymovies7, filmygod, veganmovies, desiremovies, katmovieshd, bolly4u, jaisha moviez, movie4me, filmy4wab, moviezwap, ibomm.

News18’s review of Varisu reads, “The writing is basic. There are enough whistle inducing dialogues for Vijay. He performs them with finesse. Talking about performances Vijay seems to be having fun. He looks comfortable and that is not a bad thing. Jayasudha, who plays his mother, is able to bring moments of tenderness to the otherwise loud moments that pepper the film. There’s another superstar in the film though - Rashmika Mandanna. Her role is not meaty enough for a female lead. However, she makes the best of what she has. Vijay and Mandanna lend themselves naturally to the screen when they appear together."

“The screenplay has enough elements of a family entertainer. It has enough twists and turns too. In all this drama, Vijay excels in a perfect popcorn film that will see theatres come alive again."

Meanwhile, Varisu is facing certain competition from Ajith Kumar’s film Thunivu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here