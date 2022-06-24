Tamilrockers Leaks Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Jugjugg Jeeyo, Film Available on Other Torrent Sites Too

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo dropped on the big screen today, June 24, and it has opened to pretty positive reviews. However the Raj Mehta directorial became the latest film to fall victim to piracy. The family drama produced by Dharma Productions has been leaked online a couple of hours after its release. According to reports, the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other piracy sites.

This can be a reason for worry for the makers as Bollywood films, with an exception of a few, have failed to create an impact at the Box Office. JugJugg Jeeyo is among the several films that have been leaked either before or right after its release.

Earlier, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part I was leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of its release on December 19, 2022. The action-drama features big names like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Vijay’s Beast was also leaked on piracy websites.

Many Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theatres have also faced the brunt of piracy.

Coming to JugJugg Jeeyo, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. News18’s review of the film read, “The entire cast, in its totality, is good too. Varun Dhawan plays the man stuck between his own failing relationship and the person who takes upon himself the responsibility to save his parents’ marriage. He has to covey emotional upheaval while maintaining comic timing in the first half, and he does so deftly. It is also made possible by Anil Kapoor’s impeccable performance. He is effortless in his portrayal of Bheem, the man whose character provides the main element of surprise in the movie. He makes acting seem like a cakewalk.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.