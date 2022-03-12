Tamilrockers Leaks Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files; Movie Available on Other Torrent Sites Too

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files was released on theatres on Friday, March 11, however, it has also been leaked on Tamilrockers and other piracy websites. It is now available for free download on torrent websites. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar among others and tells the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Earlier, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai and Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia’s A Thursday was also leaked onto torrent websites and other portals that enable piracy including Tamilrockers.

Earlier, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I was leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of its release on December 19, 2022. The action-drama features big names like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Many Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theatres have also faced the brunt of piracy.

Meanwhile, coming back to The Kashmir Files, the film opened to a pretty positive response from a larger section of the audience. It even left some in tears.

In an interview with News18 recently, Vivek Agnihotri said, “It’s a human tragedy of unimaginable proportion. Nobody has ever spoken about the human side of the story. Nobody has ever spoken about when you allow terrorism to enter any society, what do you lose? You just don’t lose lives. You lose thousands of years of cultural heritage. You lose diversity… Whose loss is this? Is this the loss of Kashmir? Or is this the loss of India? Or is this the loss of humanity, that you lost such great knowledge? That is what my film is all about. It’s not about Hindu or Muslim like people would want to believe."

