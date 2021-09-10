Tamilrockers Pirate Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi; Full Movie Leaks on Several Sites

Several films are facing piracy issues despite being released on OTT platforms. Popular websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and others are still getting engaged in piracy and causing havoc in the film business. Thalaivi, a film starring Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, was recently leaked online. The narrative of the film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, a well-known South actress. The movie was released in theatres on September 10.

Since a few years, Tamilrockers have been leaking blockbuster films as soon as they hit theatres. Tamilrockers’ antics continue despite several measures taken by filmmakers and movie owners. The film Thalaivi was originally distributed on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, however, it is currently accessible for free download on Telegram, Tamilrockers, and Movierulz.

Kangana and her film have been in the headlines for a long time due to theatrical release difficulties. The film’s creators planned the film to be distributed solely in cinemas from the start. Nevertheless, owing to leakage, the film’s revenues may suffer.

The film was made available to the media a few days earlier, and both the film and Kangana have received a lot of acclaim since then. The actress has put in a lot of efforts for the movie, be it about learning in detail about life of the Jayalalithaa or putting on weight.

The film is directed by AL Vijay, while the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The narrative of the film portrays various aspects of Jayalalithaa’s life, from her early days as an actress to her status as an icon of Tamil cinema.

The actress has beautifully played depicted all the phases of Jayalalithaa’s life in the film. She also acquired 20 kg in order to resemble the late Jayalalithaa. Fans are continually applauding Kangana for Thalaivi on social media.

