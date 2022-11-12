Tanaav Introduces Me to Several Different Challenges, Says Arslan Goni

Indian Actor Arslan Goni has recently opened up about his character in the upcoming series Tanaav. The actor says that the web series required him to put extra effort into his look and body language. Arslan Goni started his career as a model and has worked in the Hindi Television Industry. While the actor made his debut with the film Jia and Jia in 2007.

The actor has also worked in the web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hun and received fame for his outstanding performance in the short film Mystery Man. Moreover, his newly released web series has helped the actor to level up and bring many outstanding changes to his personality as an actor.

Tanaav discusses the special task force based in Kashmir and how the team fought terrorism. The web series consists of 12 episodes that narrate the story of Kashmir.

While sharing his experience of shooting for Tanaav, the actor said, “I am playing the character of Kunal Mattoo, who is extraordinary in all ways. This character has indeed demanded a lot from me, from the intense raw look to perfection in my way of talking. This has been something that has been challenging for me and is completely different from my real-life personality.”

He further added, “Shooting with such a massive cast always comes with lots of challenges and fun. It implies that no matter what your character is, it should speak for you, and I feel my role in Tanaav will speak for me.”

Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn, Tanaav is an action thriller web series that is now available on Sony Liv. The web series premiered on 11th November on Sony Liv. Tanaav discusses the politics of the region and how it has to deal with violence and counter-attacks by terrorists.

The web series is produced by Sameer Nair under the banner of Applause Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Tanaav also stars Arbaaz Khan, Danish Hussain, Sukhmani Sadana, Ekta Kaul, M.K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Manav Vij, Waluscha De Sousa, Zarine Wahab, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, and Sumit Kaul.

Arslan Goni has also made headlines for being the rumoured boyfriend of Suzzane Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here