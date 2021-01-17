The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday issued a notice to Amazon Prime over its series 'Tandav'. The move comes after several leaders protested against it with BJP MP Manoj Kotak writing to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities.

'Tandav' stars actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, and premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has created, directed and produced the political drama with Himanshu Kishan Mehra and it is written by Gaurav Solanki, best known for "Article 15".

The Mumbai North-East MP said attempts are often made on such platforms to not show Hindu deities in good light. Different organisations and individuals have complained that Hindu Gods and Goddesses have been ridiculed in 'Tandav' web series. Comments have been passed about them, Kotak said.

The legislator said he has filed a complaint in this connection at the suburban Ghatkopar police station. Filed complaint against Tandav Web Series at Ghatkopar police station. Police has assured quick investigation, FIR under Sec 295A of IPC, Section 67A of IT Act & Atrocities Act. Producer, Director, Writer, Actors & Amazon to be summoned soon. #BanTandavNow #Boycottandav, he tweeted.

The scene at the heart of the controversy relates Zeeshan's Shiva doing a stage play where he is dressed as Lord Shiva. The sequence talks about how Lord Ram has become more popular today. When contacted Amazon Prime Video PR said the platform "won't be responding" on the matter.