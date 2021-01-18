Tandav Controversy: Apology Not Enough, Says BJP's Ram Kadam

The Bharatiya Janata party has put the Maharashtra Vikas aghadi government on an ultimatum. The party has threatened to intensify its protest against web series 'Tandav' if the government fails to register an FIR against Amazon in the next three days. This is despite the apology issued by the makers of the series.

"The result of our continuous talks with Amazon for the last 5 hours is that several political leaders have had to put pressure on Amazon. This has forced the team of Tandav to apologise. But let us clarify that your apology is not enough. We will not wait till we send all of them to prison. We will intensify #banAmazonproducts campaign," BJP leader Ram Kadam said.

BJP media unit head Vishwas Pathak said that it was high time Uddhav Thackeray-led government woke up to the sentiments of the Hindus. "The Shiv Sena has forgotten its plank of Hindutva. It doesn't care for the sentiments of the Hindus because it is now in power with parties which do not respect the sentiments. We will intensify our protest if the state government does not file FIR against Amazon and against the makers of Tandav within the next three days."

BJP leader Ram Kadam led a protest to BKC police station today seeking an FIR against Amazon. After the vociferous protest, the party activists moved to the Amazon office to hold talks with them.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Tandav has led to an increasing demand for putting restrictions on content on OTT platforms.

It’s not just Tandav, the web series, what Ram Kadam is stating is that time and again there have been content coming out on OTT platform that is not in sync with the sentiments of Hindu. Not just Zeeshan Ayyub’s character but certain dialogues mouthed by him while enacting Lord Shiva in the series has irked the Hindus, according to BJP leaders.

Ram Kadam has written to the I&B ministry to put some regulation in place and put an end to controversies like these. On the flip side, ask any filmmaker and he will tell you that the kind of creative liberty one enjoys on OTT is unmatched and if it’s brought under the purview of censorship then it will only curb the creative freedom.